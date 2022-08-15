Maren Morris & Zedd Confirm New Collab After 2018 Smash-Hit 'The Middle'

Maren Morris finally revealed when she’ll release her next collaboration with Zedd after teasing fans on her social media channels over the weekend. The country singer-songwriter and the DJ announced on Monday (August 15) that their upcoming song would release at the end of the week. The highly-anticipated collaboration also includes BEAUZ, who exclaimed on Twitter that the project is “THE BIGGEST MOMENT OF OUR LIVES YET.”

Morris and Zedd hinted that they’d team up again when they shared a photo on Instagram. Morris captioned, “Round 2?” and Zedd wrote, “Should we do it again?” BEAUZ commented at the time, “NO WAY WHAT👀👀,” and commented on Morris’ Instagram post on Monday, “DREAM TEAM.”

This collaboration marks the latest from Morris and Zedd since “The Middle “ in 2018, which the two released with Grey. Zedd tweeted over the weekend about the smash-hit single: “We're officially 6X PLATINUM for 'The Middle' w/ @marenmorris and @greymusic! Thank you guys so much!!! This is absolutely unreal!!! @riaa.” Now, fans are eager to hear what’s next, dropping comments like: “I need this like I need air,” “Omg! THE ART AND THE ARTISTS 😍🔥,” “LET’S GOOOOO! 🥳🥳🥳,” and “SO EXCITED!!!”

Morris, Zedd and BEAUZ are set to release their next single, “Make You Say,” on Friday (August 19). See the announcement here: