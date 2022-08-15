Millie Bobby Brown shared in a new cover story with Allure that she has enrolled in university — and there's a big coincidence. It's in Indiana, where Stranger Things takes place in the fictional town of Hawkins.

The actress revealed that she's an online student at Purdue University which is located in West Lafayette, Indiana. Brown is studying Human Services, a program where “you learn about the system and how to help young people.” The program's website states that it is “designed to provide students with basic knowledge in human development and family studies, skills for working with people in service agencies, and program evaluation skills." According to Deadline, Stranger Things has referenced Purdue in the past. Back in season 3, a shirt for the university appeared and was then sold online afterward.

The Duffer Brothers recently confirmed that the popular Netflix series will be getting a spinoff. In an episode of the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast, they revealed that the series will not only be “very different” but “1000% different" from the original. They also shared that they are “really jazzed” about the spinoff and that the similarities between the two series will be in the “storytelling sensibility” instead of the main characters.