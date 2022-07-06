'Stranger Things' Is Getting A Spinoff Series

A Stranger Things spinoff is in the works! The Duffer Brothers confirmed the news in a recent episode of the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast.

The duo addressed rumors that the spinoff series will be based on current cast members. “I’ve read these rumors that there’s gonna be an Eleven spinoff, that there’s gonna be a Steve and Dustin spinoff or that it’s another number,” they said. “That’s not interesting to me because we’ve done all that. We’ve spent I don’t know how many hours exploring all of that. So it’s very different.” Later, they added that the series will not only be “very different” but “1000% different," via Variety.

The brothers shared that they are “really jazzed” about the spinoff and that the similarities between the two series will be in the “storytelling sensibility” instead of the main characters. Elsewhere in the interview, it was revealed that Season 5 of Stranger Things will be more fast-paced compared to Season 4.

“For the first time ever, we don’t wrap things up at the end of [Season] 4, so it’s going to be moving," they said. "I don’t know that it’s going to be going 100 miles an hour at the start of 5, but it’s going to be moving pretty fast. Characters are already going to be in action. They’re already going to have a goal and a drive, and I think that’s going to carve out at least a couple hours and make this [final] season feel really different.”