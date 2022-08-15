Porno For Pyros Recording First New Music In 25 Years

By Katrina Nattress

August 15, 2022

2022 Lollapalooza - Day 4
Photo: Getty Images North America

The Porno For Pyros reunion is in full swing. What started off as a set at Welcome to Rockville to replace Perry Farrell's other band Jane's Addiction turned into a handful of additional shows, which has apparently turned into recording new music.

Guitarist Peter DiStefano posted a photo of himself and Farrell with the simple caption: "@pornoforpyros writing and recording new music."

This will be the band's first new music since their 1997 single “Hard Charger” for the Private Parts soundtrack (their last album was 1996's God's Good Urge). There's no word when the new music will come out and if it will be a full album, but any new music is a good sign for fans! See DiStefano's post below.

As for Jane's Addiction, they're gearing up for a fall tour with Smashing Pumpkins. See a full list of dates below.

Smashing Pumpkins & Jane's Addiction Spirits on Fire tour dates

10/02 - American Airlines Center - Dallas, TX**

10/03 - Toyota Center - Houston, TX**

10/05 - Moody Center - Austin, TX**

10/07 - Amalie Arena - Tampa, FL**

10/08 - Hard Rock Casino - Hollywood, FL**

10/10 - Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN**

10/11 - State Farm Arena - Atlanta, GA**

10/13 - Mohegan Sun - Uncasville, CT**

10/14 - UBS Arena - Belmont Park, NY**

10/16 - TD Garden - Boston, MA**

10/18 - Capital One Arena - Washington, DC**

10/19 - Madison Square Garden - New York City, NY**

10/21 - Wells Fargo Center - Philadelphia, PA**

10/22 - PPG Paints Arena - Pittsburgh, PA*^

10/24 - Scotiabank Arena - Toronto, ON**

10/26 - Bell Center - Montreal, QC**

10/27 - Centre Videotron - Quebec City, QC**

10/29 - Rocket Mortage Fieldhouse - Cleveland, OH*^

10/30 - Fiserv Forum - Milwaukee, WI**

11/01 - Enterprise Center - St. Louis, MO**

11/02 - Little Caesars Arena - Detroit, MI**

11/04 - Xcel Energy Center - St. Paul, MN**

11/05 - United Center - Chicago, IL**

11/07 - Ball Arena - Denver, CO**

11/09 - Spokane Arena - Spokane, WA**

11/11 - Rogers Arena - Vancouver, BC**

11/12 - Climate Pledge Arena - Seattle, WA**

11/13 - Moda Center - Portland, OR**

11/15 - Chase Center - San Francisco, CA**

11/16 - Honda Center - Anaheim, CA**

11/18 - Footprint Center - Phoenix, AZ**

11/19 - Hollywood Bowl - Los Angeles, CA**

** with guests Jane’s Addiction + opener Poppy

*^ with guests Jane’s Addiction + opener Meg Myers

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.