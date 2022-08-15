Porno For Pyros Recording First New Music In 25 Years

The Porno For Pyros reunion is in full swing. What started off as a set at Welcome to Rockville to replace Perry Farrell's other band Jane's Addiction turned into a handful of additional shows, which has apparently turned into recording new music.

Guitarist Peter DiStefano posted a photo of himself and Farrell with the simple caption: "@pornoforpyros writing and recording new music."

This will be the band's first new music since their 1997 single “Hard Charger” for the Private Parts soundtrack (their last album was 1996's God's Good Urge). There's no word when the new music will come out and if it will be a full album, but any new music is a good sign for fans! See DiStefano's post below.