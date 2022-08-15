Rudy Giuliani Is A Target In Georgia's 2020 Election Investigation

By Bill Galluccio

August 15, 2022

NY GOP Gubernatorial Candidate Andrew Giuliani Holds Election Night Watch Party
Photo: Getty Images

Prosecutors informed Rudy Giuliani that he is a target of their investigation into the efforts of former President Donald Trump to get state officials to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Giuliani is scheduled to testify before a special grand jury on Wednesday (August 17). He was initially told he was testifying as a material witness.

Giuliani worked as Trump's personal lawyer following his defeat in the election and aided several failed legal attempts to dispute the results in several states. 

Giuliani's lawyer, Robert Costello, told the New York Times that he expects his client will invoke attorney-client privilege if asked any questions about Trump.

"If these people think he's going to talk about conversations between him and President Trump, they're delusional," Costello said.

While Giuliani is considered a target in the investigation, that does not necessarily mean he will be indicted.

Earlier on Monday, a federal judge handed investigators a victory by ordering South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham to testify in front of the grand jury.

