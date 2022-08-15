School’s Back! Checkout These Car Line Approved Podcasts
By John Popham
August 16, 2022
It’s that time of year once again where the morning routine includes sitting in traffic on the way to drop the kids off at school or waving goodbye to as the bus pulls away from the bus stop.
Sure, you could listen to more Kidz Bop and the same tired out playlist of radio edited pop songs, or you could this list of seven kid friendly podcasts we put together with the back-to-school family in mind.
SpongeBob BingePants
Take a deep dive down to Bikini Bottom with this official SpongeBob SquarePants companion podcast from Nickelodeon. Hosts Frankie Grande ("Henry Danger") and Hector Navarro (Nickelodeon Animation Podcast) love "SpongeBob SquarePants!" That's why they've decided to rewatch the entire series, starting all the way back to the iconic first episode.
Each week, Frankie and Hector have hilarious conversations, and interview special guests from voice actors to veteran artists, uncovering behind-the-scenes secrets about everyone’s favorite sea sponge. SpongeBob BingePants is a weekly celebration of all things absorbent and yellow and porous!
Stuff You Should Know
This one is perfect for the teen or pre-teen hanging out in your passenger seat. Let them learn about the origins of breakfast food, Mayans, the Stonewall Uprising, chaos theory, desert survival, El Nino, true crime, or Rosa Parks, all before they hear the bell for homeroom. Whatever the curiosity, Josh and Chuck have you covered.
Spyology Squad
Packed with adventure every week, we call these kids stories "spyience-fiction". In Spyology Squad, you’ll follow Jayden, Ava and Mr. Jim as they work to defeat "Dr. Stinkybreath" and his "Purple Ninjas!" Every week we’ll learn all about a new subject in science, have fun, and save the world together!
Avatar: Braving the Elements
Enter the amazing world of Avatar through the official companion podcast, Avatar: Braving the Elements from Nickelodeon. Join hosts Janet Varney (the voice of “Korra”) and Dante Basco (the voice of “Prince Zuko”) each week as they re-watch every episode of Avatar: The Last Airbender.
Join the duo as they break down key themes, notable battles, and give behind-the-scenes trivia you can’t get anywhere else. Special guests from cast members to producers join them to explore elements of the Avatarverse, including the origins of the story and how Avatar was brought to life.
BrainStuff
Whether the topic is popcorn or particle physics, you can count on BrainStuff to explore, and explain, the everyday science in the world around us. Warm-up your family’s brains with this awesome science podcast!
Kids Short Stories
At Kids Short Stories, we engage kids through the power of story and equip parents to let their child’s imagination run free every day. This podcast is perfect for short car rides and even shorter attention spans.
The Who Was Podcast
This podcast series is based on the popular Who Was… book series. Kid contestants compete in a comedy and history quiz show. See who can get the answers right first, you or the kids!
If you want to be sure you’re listening to the podcasts everyone else is checking out, iHeartRadio has you covered.
Every Monday, iHeartRadio releases a chart showing the most popular podcasts of the week. Stay up to date on what’s trending by checking out the chart here. There’s even a chart just for radio podcasts featuring all your favorite iHeartRadio personalities like Bobby Bones, Elvis Duran, Steve Harvey, and dozens of others.