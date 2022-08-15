School’s Back! Checkout These Car Line Approved Podcasts

It’s that time of year once again where the morning routine includes sitting in traffic on the way to drop the kids off at school or waving goodbye to as the bus pulls away from the bus stop.

Sure, you could listen to more Kidz Bop and the same tired out playlist of radio edited pop songs, or you could this list of seven kid friendly podcasts we put together with the back-to-school family in mind.

SpongeBob BingePants

Take a deep dive down to Bikini Bottom with this official SpongeBob SquarePants companion podcast from Nickelodeon. Hosts Frankie Grande ("Henry Danger") and Hector Navarro (Nickelodeon Animation Podcast) love "SpongeBob SquarePants!" That's why they've decided to rewatch the entire series, starting all the way back to the iconic first episode.

Each week, Frankie and Hector have hilarious conversations, and interview special guests from voice actors to veteran artists, uncovering behind-the-scenes secrets about everyone’s favorite sea sponge. SpongeBob BingePants is a weekly celebration of all things absorbent and yellow and porous!