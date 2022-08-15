A source close to Nipsey Hussle's family said that lawyers for the label sent a cease-and-desist letter to The Game's manager Wack 100. The letter was apparently sent in an email an hour and a half before the album was scheduled to drop. During a conversation on the Clubhouse app over the weekend, Wack accused Nipsey's brother, Blacc Sam, of being "selfish" for reportedly halting the release of the record over a grudge. The estate has denied Sam's involvement in the song's removal.



“I got an email from my attorney, at about 7:30, an hour and a half before it dropped," The Game said as per Complex. "Nipsey’s brother put in a demand for it to be pulled."



“The Game, Nipsey song does nothing but work towards a remembrance of Nipsey,” Wack continued. “He’s not here to drop music or promote music, so it’s just remembrance of Nipsey. So at the end of the day, I think where Blacc Sam goes wrong at, he’s being selfish with his anger … probably towards me. But he’s totally disregarding the acknowledgement that Game has given Nipsey since he’s been gone.”



Listen to Wack 100's response to the removal of The Game and Nipsey Hussle's collaboration below.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

