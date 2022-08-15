This Restaurant Serves The Best Chicken Tenders In California

When in doubt, chicken tenders. Chicken tenders are available at an abundance of restaurants across the country. Wether they are on the menu as a main dish with a side of fries, or on the kids menu at a restaurant that doesn't serve it as an entree, they are almost always an option. Chicken tenders are often served with potatoes in various forms, greens, and dipping sauces ranging from ketchup to ranch depending on preference. Some restaurants even give their customers the option to choose between fried and grilled tenders. Though this common food order is widely available, there is one California restaurant that serves the best chicken tenders.

According to Eat This Not That, the best chicken tenders served in California can be found at Birdies in Los Angeles.

Here is what Eat This Not That had to say about the best chicken tenders in the entire state:

"Birdies does coffee, donuts, and chicken. That's it. No elaborate menu, just a focus on doing a few things really well. The free-range fingers can be found on a breakfast sandwich accompanied by an egg, applewood-smoked bacon, and Tillamook Cheddar, or just ordered by the four-piece with your choice of sauces, including Ghost Chili Mayo. However you like them, they are always juicy and perfectly fried."