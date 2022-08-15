This Restaurant Has The Best Loaded Fries In North Carolina

Is there anything better than crisp fluffy fries fresh out of the fryer? The only way to top this favorite snack is to literally pile on the toppings, from extra cheese and garlic to gravy and cheese curds.

LoveFood searched the country to find the best loaded fries in each state, including a spicy Asian-inspired dish served up in North Carolina. According to the site:

"It seems the only limit is the chef's imagination when it comes to loaded fries, with creations across the US ranging from good old chili and cheese and the classic Canadian indulgence, poutine, to chipped potatoes piled high with pulled pork, lobster, kimchi or even chocolate."

Based on the list, the best loaded fries in North Carolina can be found at Bé-Em Asian Kitchen in Charlotte thanks to its Kamikaze Filet Kim Chi Fries, which offers a unique take on the crispy favorite that allows you to share the waffle-fry fave with your friends.

Bé-Em Asian Kitchen is located at 1848 Galleria Boulevard, Suite K, in Charlotte.