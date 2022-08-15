This Restaurant Serves The Best Chicken Tenders In Georgia

When in doubt, chicken tenders. Chicken tenders are available at an abundance of restaurants across the country. Wether they are on the menu as a main dish with a side of fries, or on the kids menu at a restaurant that doesn't serve it as an entree, they are almost always an option. Chicken tenders are often served with potatoes in various forms, greens, and dipping sauces ranging from ketchup to ranch depending on preference. Some restaurants even give their customers the option to choose between fried and grilled tenders. Though this common food order is widely available, there is one Georgia restaurant that serves the best chicken tenders.

According to Eat This Not That, the best chicken tenders served in Georgia can be found at Spanky's Pizza Galley and Saloon in Savannah.

Here is what Eat This Not That had to say about the best chicken tenders in the entire state:

"Not only can you have a view of the river and River Street's famous bacchanalia while you eat, you can get a basket of fingers, spuds, and a pickle served with the best honey sauce this writer has ever tried. Visitors and locals are addicted and the Home of the Original Chicken Finger is certainly worth the trip. Honorable mention for the Zaxby's chain, which originated in Statesboro, Georgia near Georgia Southern University in 1990. Also, Atlanta is the home of the original Chick-Fil-A. I guess Georgians really like their chicken fingers!"