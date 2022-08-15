Denver Police are searching for a man who was caught on camera doing a foul act in his neighbor's yard.

Surveillance footage obtained by FOX 31 shows the man walking his dog near Andrew Roush's home. While the man's dog is sniffing for a good place to use the bathroom, that's when the owner drops his pants and leaves behind a nasty surprise.

"I was disgusted," Roush told reporters. "A man was walking his dog, comes up here, pulls his shorts down and defecated on our property."

The homeowner just installed cameras to catch people not cleaning up after their dogs, but he wasn't expecting this particular owner to do the unthinkable.

Roush believes it's retaliation due to a post he made on the Nextdoor app, which shows a man not picking up his dog's feces. Reporters say the man resembles the one accused of pooping in Roush's yard.

The investigation is ongoing. If caught, the man could be charged for violating a city code and face up to 60 days in jail.

A similar wild incident happened in Aurora earlier this year. A doorbell camera caught a man pooping on a child's picnic table and taking her scooter from the home.