1 Swimmer Dead, Another Missing After Jumping Off 'Jaws Bridge'

One swimmer has died and another is reported missing after both jumped off the "Jaws Bridge," known for its presence in the 1975 film Jaws, in Martha's Vineyard over the weekend.

Massachusetts State Police initially announced that "two young adult males jumped into the ocean from the 'Jaws Bridge' between Edgartown and Oak Bluffs and did not return," which led to "marine, air and investigative assets and local first responders" conducting a search in the area.

The department later confirmed that the body of one of the victims was recovered and that a search for the second victim was ongoing in a tweet shared Monday (August 15) morning.

The United States Coast Guard Northeast District later announced it suspended its search for the missing swimmer in Martha's Vineyard "pending further developments."