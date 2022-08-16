A Giant Tortoise Was Found In A Texas Park & No One Knows How It Got There

A 50-pound African Spurred Tortoise was found in a San Antonio park and how it got there is a mystery. KSAT reported that the animal was found at Phil Hardberger Park on August 7th.

That kind of tortoise is not native to San Antonio, so San Antonio Animal Care Services believe it may have been someone's pet that wandered off or was let loose.

ACS officers found the tortoise, named Walter O'Hare, on a park trail. It took both officers to carry him, due to his weight and size. Walter was taken to Wildlife Rescue & Rehabilitation, Inc. in Kendalia.

ACS wrote on Facebook:

"We always recommend doing proper research before committing to any pet. African Spurred Tortoises can weigh over 100 lbs and live up to 70 years old! Choosing one as a companion is a LIFETIME commitment and should not be done so lightly.

While we are unsure if Walter was let loose or simply wandered away from home, we are glad he is getting the love and care he deserves not that he is with Wildlife Rescue & Rehabilitation, Inc."