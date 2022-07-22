Texas Water Park Dumps 15,000 Lbs Of Ice Into Pool For 'Ultimate Cool Down'

The heat waves sweeping the nation are making the summer days a little unbearable. But one Texas water park is working to combat the heat.

KENS 5 reported that Typhoon Texas dumped 15,000 pounds of ice into their wave pool for the "ultimate cool down."

The water park said in a media release, "The ultimate Texas cool down takes place Thursday, July 21, precisely at 3 p.m. when team members dump out wheelbarrow after wheelbarrow of ice to combat the sweltering summer heat."

Disney's Elsa was even in attendance for the icy event. According to Typhoon Texas, "Foreigner’s 'Cold as Ice' and 'Ice Ice Baby' are certain to be requested."

Check out the Typhoon Texas team dumping ice into the pool below: