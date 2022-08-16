Arizona Is Home To 2 Of The Highest-Rated Yoga Experiences In The Country

Yoga is a great workout that has tons of health benefits like improving strength, balance, and flexibility. But some yoga places offer experiences unlike any other.

Stacker compiled a list of the 20 highest-rated yoga experiences in the country. According to the website, the list is "based on ratings and review data from Tripadvisor." The website states, "The list contains a variety of classes for every type of yogi."

Two Arizona yoga experiences made the list. Coming in at number two was Vortex Yoga Hiking in Sedona. The experience got 5 out of 5 stars and received over 430 reviews. The website states:

"Combining the beauty and wonder of hiking in Sedona, Arizona, with yoga, Vortex Yoga Hiking in Sedona came about in part due to Yogi Blair’s experience taking a yoga hiking physical education class. The 60- to 90-minute tours split time between hiking and yoga, and participants can practice at all levels. Sedona has become known for its many options for budding and expert yogis."

Following closely behind at number 14 was SpiritQuest Retreats in Sedona. The website explains:

"Dedicated to spiritual and emotional healing, yoga is one component offered as a part of SpiritQuest Retreats. It offers both day and customized yoga and meditation retreats for couples and individuals. Yoga is practiced in various spots on the red rocks of Sedona with the help of personal guides. The retreat center consists of meditation and healing rooms as well as a teepee, medicine wheel, and a walking labyrinth."

A full list of the top 20 yoga experiences in the country can be found on Stacker's website.