Arizona Man Shares What Life Was Like As One Of Elvis Presley's Tailors

By Ginny Reese

August 16, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

One Arizona man has shared what his life was like as one of Elvis Presley's tailors. ABC 15 reported that the man, Ciro Romano, who turns 92 in October, worked with the star for nearly a decade.

Romano lives at the Orchard Pointe at Terrazza assisted living facility in Peoria and says his "past life" sometimes surprises his fellow residents.

Romano began working with Elvis in 1968 with his comeback tour. He helped create some of the iconic jumpsuits that Elvis is known for. The jumpsuits typically took a week for a team of people to create, but Romano said that if needed they could crank the out in as little as three days.

Roman told ABC 15, "I used to make the pattern, then I'd give it to each department."

Elvis always appreciated those who worked for him, like Romano. Romano said that he recalls several occasions where Elvis tipped him $500, which was especially big money in the late 60's and 70's.

Romano worked with the star until he died in 1977. Once his time with Elvis came to an end, he went on to work with other major stars like Muhammad Ali, Liberace, and the Osmonds.

