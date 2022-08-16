Billy Idol Returns With Blistering Pandemic Anthem 'Cage'

Billy Idol is "coming out of his cage" on his latest track "Cage." The legendary rockstar released his new song on Wednesday, August 17th, and it serves as the first taste of his forthcoming EP The Cage. The titular track is all about breaking free in a post-apocalyptic world which Idol sets up with lyrics like "The zombies at the window, say it's finally the end," making it the perfect anthem for these strange, not-quite-post-pandemic times.

For the song's blistering chorus, Idol's crisp voice growls, "Hey!/ I’m coming out of my heartless, hopeless rage/ I’m coming out of my cell, my broken cage/ Whoa oh oh oh, whoa oh oh oh/ Get me out of my cage!" The song's release came complete with a new music video that perfectly fits the song's lyrical content. Directed by Steven Sebring, the video takes place in an all-white room and sees Idol literally in a cage, wearing a stylish white, leather jacket that looks strikingly familiar to a straight jacket. People dance around the rocker's cage as he eventually breaks free and dances through the rest of the song on a small stage where the cage once was.

