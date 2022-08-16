A Seattle-area couple got a big surprise after they misread their earnings from a winning lottery ticket, according to KOMO.

The Lynnwood couple purchased a winning HIT 5 ticket in July, thinking they won $360. When the husband dropped by their local Fred Meyer to cash it out, the cashier told them they couldn't cash it since they can only give out winnings up to $600.

It turns out that ticket wasn't worth $360. The couple actually won $360,000.

The realization shocked the man so much that the employee asked him if he needed to take a seat, according to a news release from Washington Lottery.

“No, I need to go cash this,” he says before running out the Fred Meyer to call his wife and head over to the closest lottery office.

Reporters say the couple signed a $10,000 check for their son and daughter-in-law, who are expecting their first child. The rest of the money is going into the winners' savings for their retirement fund.

If you think you're a lucky winner, make sure you check out Washington Lottery's page on unclaimed prizes. Some of these prizes are expiring before the end of the year.

