This Is The Biggest Lottery Win In Washington

It's always heartwarming to see people win life-changing amounts of money from the lottery. While most winners take home thousands to hundreds of thousands of dollars, there have been some high-profile jackpots in U.S. history. We're talking huge Powerball or Mega Millions tickets worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

Jackpocket got curious and found out who scored the fattest lottery prize in every state. Writers say the list "counts the biggest prizes won on a single ticket (no sharing!) in each state."

The biggest lottery prize in Washington's history is a Mega Millions ticket worth $190 million! An Ephrata couple was the lucky winners of this huge prize in 2011, according to Washington Lottery. This's also a super sweet story behind it.

"This win was half a $350 million jackpot, shared with a winner from Idaho. The couple picked numbers based on their combined birthdays," state lottery officials say. "They had 23 grandchildren and a history of paying it forward in their community."

If you're feeling down on your luck, Washington Lottery also pinpointed the luckiest stores in the state. These locations are known for selling the most winning lottery tickets.