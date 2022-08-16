First-Of-Its-Kind Convenience Store Coming To This Texas City

Texas is now home to the country's first Allsup's Express convenience store!

The first-of-its-kind store will be located near Texas Tech on the corner of University Avenue and Broadway Street, according to KAMC. It's slated to open on Tuesday (August 16). All week, employees will be celebrating with week-long grand-opening promos.

"If it’s going to work anywhere, it’s going to work in Lubbock," said Head of Real Estate for Yesway Tom Brown. He added the products are tailored to college students. "From pet supplies to laundry detergent — things of that nature. I think we’re fairly unique in that environment," he said.

District 1 Councilwoman Christy Martinez-Garcia said she's most looking forward to the food! "The burritos are the best. I mean, literally, we’ve been driving all the way to Slaton just to get a burrito. Now we can get it right in our own backyard," she said.

Allsup's Express will be open Sunday through Tuesday from 6 a.m. to midnight. Weekends will have extended hours.

Texas Tech fall classes begin August 25.