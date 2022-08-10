A man wearing a "dog or reindeer costume" and two other suspects are accused of crashing a stolen truck into a liquor store.

The incident occurred shortly before 5 a.m. on July 25 at Party Stop on S. Western Street, according to ABC 7, citing the Amarillo Police Department. Police were called to the scene after reports that a pick-up truck rammed into the front of the store. It was later discovered that the vehicle was stolen. Two male suspects — one of which was wearing a "dog or reindeer costume" — entered the store while a third waited outside.

One of the suspects is believed to be a white male between 20 and 30 years old wearing a dark-colored hoodie and jeans.

The three men caused "thousands of dollars of damage" to the store.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. If your tip leads to an arrest, you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.