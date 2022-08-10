Texas Man In 'Dog Or Reindeer Costume' Rams Stolen Truck Into Liquor Store

By Dani Medina

August 10, 2022

Photo: Amarillo Police Department

A man wearing a "dog or reindeer costume" and two other suspects are accused of crashing a stolen truck into a liquor store.

The incident occurred shortly before 5 a.m. on July 25 at Party Stop on S. Western Street, according to ABC 7, citing the Amarillo Police Department. Police were called to the scene after reports that a pick-up truck rammed into the front of the store. It was later discovered that the vehicle was stolen. Two male suspects — one of which was wearing a "dog or reindeer costume" — entered the store while a third waited outside.

One of the suspects is believed to be a white male between 20 and 30 years old wearing a dark-colored hoodie and jeans.

The three men caused "thousands of dollars of damage" to the store.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. If your tip leads to an arrest, you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.