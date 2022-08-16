Grimes Is Planning To Surgically Alter Her Appearance In A Major Way

Grimes already has plenty of tattoos, and now she's going a step further in body modification. The electronic artist took to Twitter to see if anyone could refer her to someone who could give her vampire teeth caps and elf ear modification.

"2 years ago I made an appt with a great plastic surgeon, thought I might want to change things up by my mid 30s, but then I forgot and never thought about what I should do. Any face mods y’all think would look good on me? (Elf ears isn’t an option, that’s a separate quest)," she wrote before adding in a subsequent tweet: "Also does anyone know anyone great/ safe/ reliable ppl who could do vampire teeth caps on me in Austin or la? Also, any reputable elf ear modifiers in either of these cities? (Still debating this surgery cuz cartilage doesn’t heal so it requires permanent stitches)"

She also revealed she has a “a full body tattoo plan in the works” and that “these next few years will be spent doing al [sic] my dream body mods.”

Earlier this year, Grimes revealed she and Elon Musk welcomed their second child together via surrogate. See her tweets below.