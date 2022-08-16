Here's The Best (And Cheapest) Sandwich Shop In All Of Florida

Nothing beats cravings like a good, full sandwich. The beauty of sandwiches is the various kinds you can craft, from simple grilled cheese to stacked subs. Luckily, sandwich shops are around to satisfy your cravings and provide a good variety of offerings.

There are some shops and restaurants, however, that will give you some bang for your buck. That's why Cheapism found the yummiest and cheapest sandwich shop you can find in every state:

"We winnowed our list of favorites to a single sandwich in each state and Washington, D.C. from our own experiences, word-of-mouth recommendations from locals, and reading a slew of mouth-watering reviews."

The best pick for Florida is Wicked Good Deli! Writers explain why they chose this neat sandwich shop:

"The Wicked Good Deli has a smorgasbord of sandwich options under $10, but a standout that gets high marks is its $7 turkey club, piled high with shaved turkey, with crisp bacon and dressed up with fresh lettuce, tomato slices and mayo to your liking on toasted whole wheat bread. Lots of choices here to get your cheap sandwich on."

If you want to try these wonderful sandwiches, drop by 3940 Metro Pkwy, #114 in Fort Myers. They're available for dine-in, takeout, and delivery.

