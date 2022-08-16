Here's The Best (And Cheapest) Sandwich Shop In All Of Washington

Nothing beats cravings like a good, full sandwich. The beauty of sandwiches is the various kinds you can craft, from simple grilled cheese to stacked subs. Luckily, sandwich shops are around to satisfy your cravings and provide a good variety of offerings.

There are some shops and restaurants, however, that will give you some bang for your buck. That's why Cheapism found the yummiest and cheapest sandwich shop you can find in every state:

"We winnowed our list of favorites to a single sandwich in each state and Washington, D.C. from our own experiences, word-of-mouth recommendations from locals, and reading a slew of mouth-watering reviews."

The best pick for Washington state is Valhalla Sandwiches! Writers explain why they chose this neat sandwich shop:

"When in Pacific-Northwest Viking country, do what the Norse-Americans in this region would do: Visit family-owned Valhalla Sandwiches and order the Ragnar's Club ($10.25) made with sliced chicken breast, bacon, Swiss, apple-jalapeño slaw, and sweet-hot Beaver mustard on a freshly baked telera roll."