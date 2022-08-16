Little League World Series Player In Coma After Falling From Bunk Bed

A 12-year-old playing in the Little League World Series was placed in a medically induced coma over the weekend.

Easton Oliverson, who pitches for the Snow Canyon Little League team representing the Mountain region, fell out of his bunk bed at the Williamsport dormitory complex housing the players and fractured his skull Sunday (August 14) night, his uncle, Spencer Beck, told TMZ Sports.

Beck said Oliverson was sleeping on the top bunk before falling out of bed and hitting his head, which led to the child being rushed to the hospital and undergoing emergency surgery.

Beck said his family is still optimistic that the child will make a recovery.

"He's a really good kid, very loving," Beck said via TMZ Sports. "Full of smiles. Just a fun, fun kid -- so we're all praying for him."

Little League World Series officials released a statement in response to Oliverson's condition obtained and shared by TMZ.

"At the request of his family, Little League International encourages all to join us in keeping the Snow Canyon Little League player and his family in our thoughts and prayers, as we wish for a full and complete recovery," the statement read. "Little League International will continue to use all available resources, including those provided by UPMC in North Central Pa., through the Player Wellness Center, to support the player, his family, and his coaches and teammates, as we navigate this unfortunate situation."

Snow Canyon is scheduled to face the winner of Southeast vs. New England in its first Little League World Series game on Friday (August 19).