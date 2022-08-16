Popular Online Retailer SHEIN Hosting Pop-Up Shops In Texas

You'll soon be able to shop at SHEIN IRL. The popular online fashion retailer is hosting some pop-up shops in Texas.

According to Click 2 Houston, SHEIN will set up one pop-up shop in the Clear Lake area. It will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. from August 12th until August 14th. It'll be located at 18201 Egret Bay Blvd Ste. B.

The Dallas Morning News reported that one of the shops will be at Plano's The Shops at Willow Bend. The Plano pop-up shop will be held August 26th through August 28th. You can shop from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. on August 26th and 27th, and from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. on August 28th.