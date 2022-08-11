This Is The Best Sub Shop In Texas

By Ginny Reese

August 11, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

You can really never go wrong with a sub sandwich. There are endless combinations of meats, cheeses, veggies, and sauces that are always sure to satisfy.

LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best sub shop. The website states, "From classic Italian-style subs with meatballs or layers of charcuterie and cheese to a Vietnamese bánh mì, these are the best places to eat a sub sandwich in every state."

According to the list, the best sub sandwich shop in Texas is Tucci's Southside Subs in Austin. The website explains:

"Locally sourced deli meats and freshly baked bread are used for the very special hoagies and Philly cheesesteaks turned out at the popular Tucci’s Southside Subs, owned by Pennsylvania-born David Tucci. The two shops, both in South Austin, are go-to places for classic Italian subs so good that they put every other sandwich in the shade. They make a great veggie sub, too – though, really, everything on the menu is delicious."

Check out the complete list of each state's best sub shop on LoveFOOD's website.

