Red Hot Chili Peppers Detail First 'Return Of The Dream Canteen' Single
By Katrina Nattress
August 16, 2022
After teasing that new music was "coming soon" over the weekend, Flea went back to Instagram to reveal just when fans can expect the first single off Return of the Dream Canteen, along with the song's title and a snippet of the music video.
"Hi, our new single and video are coming out on August 19th," he wrote alongside the clip. "I just saw a dead rat on Bowery street. It seemed like a tough death for a rat it was squished into the hot and dirty sidewalk. All it’s little hopes and dreams obliterated. Before that I had salmon and rice and miso soup for breakfast it was very nice. Love to all sentient beings. The video is directed by @malia_james"
See his post below.
Return of the Dream Canteen will be RHCP's second double album to come out this year, following Unlimited Love. It also sees the band getting even more back to their roots. "We went in search of ourselves as the band that we have somehow always been. Just for the fun of it we jammed and learned some old songs. Before long we started the mysterious process of building new songs. A beautiful bit of chemistry meddling that had befriended us hundreds of times along the way," they wrote in a statement about the album. "Once we found that slip stream of sound and vision, we just kept mining. With time turned into an elastic waist band of oversized underwear, we had no reason to stop writing and rocking. It felt like a dream. When all was said and done, our moody love for each other and the magic of music had gifted us with more songs than we knew what to do with. Well we figured it out. 2 double albums released back to back. The second of which is easily as meaningful as the first or should that be reversed. 'Return of the Dream Canteen' is everything we are and ever dreamed of being. It’s packed. Made with the blood of our hearts."
Return of the Dream Canteen is slated for an October 14 release. Pre-order the album here.