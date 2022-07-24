Red Hot Chili Peppers Announce Second Double Album Of 2022

Red Hot Chili Peppers are on a roll. After a successful Europe tour, the band played its first show in the U.S. Saturday night (July 23), and let fans in on a little secret: they're prepping another double album called Return of the Dream Canteen, and it's coming out this year. After announcing the news onstage, RHCP also shared it on social media.

"We went in search of ourselves as the band that we have somehow always been. Just for the fun of it we jammed and learned some old songs. Before long we started the mysterious process of building new songs. A beautiful bit of chemistry meddling that had befriended us hundreds of times along the way," they wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the album art. "Once we found that slip stream of sound and vision, we just kept mining. With time turned into an elastic waist band of oversized underwear, we had no reason to stop writing and rocking. It felt like a dream. When all was said and done, our moody love for each other and the magic of music had gifted us with more songs than we knew what to do with. Well we figured it out. 2 double albums released back to back. The second of which is easily as meaningful as the first or should that be reversed. 'Return of the Dream Canteen' is everything we are and ever dreamed of being. It’s packed. Made with the blood of our hearts."

Flea also gave some insight into the creative process in his own Instagram post, writing: "The creative process gives life meaning and purpose! We put out a double album about four months ago, called Unlimited Love. I love that album, it felt so good to share it with y’all. Welp, now we are putting out another double album and this one is the absolute best of who we are, I’m am f***ing thrilled that we are releasing this s**t on October 14. Power to the people. Hope it touches hearts cause it comes straight from ours."

Return of the Dream Canteen will follow Unlimited Love, which came out in April. That album was the band's first with John Frusciante since 2006's Stadium Arcadium and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

The news comes after Frusciante revealed that RHCP had written nearly 50 new songs during their Unlimited Love session and were saving "some of the best stuff" for the follow-up.

Return of the Dream Canteen was produced by Rick Rubin and is slated for an October 14 release. Pre-order the album here and see RHCP's announcement post below.