Texas Resident Now A Millionaire After Claiming Monster Lottery Prize

One Texas resident is now a millionaire after claiming a huge lottery prize this week!

The person from Arlington won a whopping $1.75 million in the Texas Two Step lottery game for the August 8 drawing. The claimant, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased the winning ticket at QuikTrip at 700 S. Industrial Blvd. in Euless, according to the Texas Lottery. The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all four of the white ball numbers drawn (4-11-17-33) and the Bonus Ball (9).

Texas Two Step jackpots start at $200,000 and keep rolling until there's a winner.

In more lottery news, two $25,000 winning Cash Five tickets for the August 12 drawing were sold in Lufkin (not a Quick Pick) and Anthony (Quick Pick). The tickets were sold at an On The Road on Denman Avenue and a 7-Eleven on Antonio Street, respectively. Both tickets matched all five winning numbers (4-19-23-26-28).

Furthermore, a woman from Harlingen won a brand new Chevy Silverado Truck in the Texas Edition Bucks & Trucks scratch-off ticket game over the weekend.