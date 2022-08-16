These Names Are Changed The Most In The US

Data collected from the Social Security Administration reveals the most commonly changed and adopted names in the United States.

The administration recently shared the data with the Washington Post, which it said was recorded from 2017 to the present day, and shows that the two most commonly changed names were "Issac" and "Chole," while the two most adopted names are "Isaac" and "Chloe."



The data suggests that the top two sets of commonly changed and adopted names are likely due to misspellings being corrected, however, the administration acknowledged that there's no way to confirm such for every single name change.

The full list of most-changed and most-adopted names are listed below per the Washington Post:

Most-changed names

Issac Chole Aiden Conner Elliot Michael James Isabella Sophia David

Most-adopted names

Isaac Chloe Sebastian William Olivia Michael Elijah Matthew Connor Jonathan

The website BehindTheName.com, which tracks name etymology, states that "Isaac" has always been a popular name, having origins to Hebrew and the Old Testament and remaining among the top 50 most popular names since 2001, according to data compiled by the website.

Additionally, while the spelling of "Issac" may not be common to some, the name "Isaac" has numerous variations in different cultures.

"Chloe" reportedly saw a dip in popularity in the 1940s, falling to the 952nd most popular name, before a resurgence in the 1980s.

The name eventually made the top 10 in 2008 and currently ranks as the 24th most popular overall.