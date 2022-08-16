This Is Illinois’ Tallest Roller Coaster

Let's be honest, most people don't come to amusement parks for the cotton candy and the games — They come for the roller coasters, the undisputed king of the midway. This is especially true for thrill seekers and adrenaline junkies. Some even affectionately call them the "Great American Scream Machines" (despite the fact most historians actually credit the French with building the first wheeled coaster sometime around 1817).

Now, there are over 760 roller coasters in the United States, and amusement parks continue to roll out newer, faster, and more terrifying ones every year. With so many options, there is certainly a perfect roller coaster for everyone. However, not all roller coasters are created equal.

Coaster101 graciously compiled a list of all the tallest roller coasters in each state. They found that the Raging Bull at Six Flags Great America reigns supreme in Illinois, standing at 202-feet-tall. Here's what the park had to say about it:

Bull-taming is an ancient art that is still practiced today. Now you are going to experience this tough rodeo skill at Six Flags Great America. This legendary steel beast is the world’s first hyper-twister roller coaster, and at 202 feet tall, 5,057 feet long, and 73 miles per hour, it’s the tallest, longest, and fastest coaster at the park. These tough stats show that this is no peaceful bull — he’s trying to shake you off, and this beast bucks wildly so hang on tight!

Interested in planning a road trip to ride all of the tallest coasters in the United States? Check out the full list of the tallest roller coaster in each state from Coaster101.