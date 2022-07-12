This Is The Most Historic Landmark In Illinois

The University of Wisconsin-Madison perfectly sums up the importance of studying history in one sentence: "Studying the diversity of human experience helps us appreciate cultures, ideas, and traditions that are not our own – and to recognize them as meaningful products of specific times and places." Studying the past helps us all build empathy by learning about the lives and struggles of others, and what better way to study history and take a walk through time than by visiting the most historic landmark in your state?

Reader's Digest compiled a list of the most historic locations in every state. They named Abraham Lincoln's home as the most iconic landmark in Illinois. Here's what they had to say about it:

Spend a day in the shoes of our 16th president at his home in downtown Springfield. Wander through the rooms, including the formal parlor, sitting room, and the master bedroom, where Abraham Lincoln and his family lived for 17 years. It has been restored to its original 1860s appearance so you’ll feel like you stepped back in time. In fact, you can almost imagine the Lincoln children running down the halls…

If you're looking to visit the most historic landmark in each U.S. state, from battlefields to famous presidential homes, we suggest taking a look at the full list here.