This Is Wisconsin’s Tallest Roller Coaster

Let's be honest, most people don't come to amusement parks for the cotton candy and the games — They come for the roller coasters, the undisputed king of the midway. This is especially true for thrill seekers and adrenaline junkies. Some even affectionately call them the "Great American Scream Machines" (despite the fact most historians actually credit the French with building the first wheeled coaster sometime around 1817).

Now, there are over 760 roller coasters in the United States, and amusement parks continue to roll out newer, faster, and more terrifying ones every year. With so many options, there is certainly a perfect roller coaster for everyone. However, not all roller coasters are created equal.

Coaster101 graciously compiled a list of all the tallest roller coasters in each state. They found that the Hades 360 at Mount Olympus reigns supreme in Wisconsin, standing at 136-feet-tall. Here's what the park had to say about it:

With speeds of 70mph, a drop height of 140ft, and a 360-degree loop, this is the world’s first upside-down wooden roller coaster, with the world’s longest underground tunnel. It’s Hades on wheels right here in Wisconsin!

Interested in planning a road trip to ride all of the tallest coasters in the United States? Check out the full list of the tallest roller coaster in each state from Coaster101.