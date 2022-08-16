Woman Charged After Smuggling Drugs Into Prison While Kissing Inmate

A woman is facing murder charges after she reportedly smuggled drugs into a Tennessee prison as she kissed an inmate, leading to an overdose death.

Rachal Dollard was seen passing drugs to Turney Center Industrial Complex inmate Joshua Brown as they kissed during a visitation at the Hickman County facility in February 2022, per WKRN. A release from the Tennessee Department of Correction claims Brown swallowed a balloon pellet filled with half an ounce of methamphetamine. Brown later suffered an overdose that sent him to the hospital where he died.

David Imhof, director of TDOC's Office of Investigations and Conduct, said the overdose proves that drugs being smuggled into prisons is a serious concern.

"The incident points to the real dangers of introducing contraband into prisons and the consequences that follow," said Imhof. "Our agency will pursue prosecution against any individual who threatens the safety and security of our staff, the men and women in our custody, and our facilities."

Dollard is facing a second-degree murder charge as well as charges for introducing contraband into a penal facility. She is being held in Hickman County jail. At the time of his death, Brown was serving an 11-year sentence on drug related charges, which was set to expire in 2029.