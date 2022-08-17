A Texas Man Wanted Waffle House But Got Arrested Instead

A Texas man who allegedly stole a car and drove to Waffle House has been indicted for his crimes.

Police caught wind of the crime in late March when a man noticed his truck was missing from his driveway around 5:30 a.m. on March 21, according to MySanAntonio. The man took to Facebook to ask the community about his missing car, when someone commented on it saying they saw it at a nearby Waffle House.

A Beaumont police officer was at the right place at the right time — the Waffle House on Dowlen Road — and notified the man his car was there, who arrived at the restaurant to recover his truck.

Surveillance footage shows the suspect pulling into the parking lot in the stolen truck, parking and going inside the Waffle House, where he "remained for some time" before leaving. The suspect went unidentified for some time, but a police officer was able to identify him.

He was identified as a 35-year-old man from Beaumont. He was arrested in May and indicted by a grand jury for unauthorized use of a vehicle.