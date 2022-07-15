Texas Family Enjoys Meal At Waffle House Before Robbing Restaurant

A Texas family is now in handcuffs after allegedly robbing a Waffle House in North Carolina — but not before sitting down and enjoying a meal first.

Three suspects of the 6-member family were arrested Wednesday (July 13) by North Carolina police with the help of the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Marshals Service, according to the New York Post.

The suspects have been identified as Tamiko Lashun Jones of Marshall, Tony Eugene Lemon of Marshall and Diamond Walton of Longview. They have each been charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit armed robbery and defrauding an innkeeper. They could face additional charges due to outstanding charges from an incident in Minden, Louisiana, days before the alleged robbery at the restaurant this week.

The family of six entered a Waffle House in Shelby, North Carolina, and enjoyed a brief meal. After eating, Lemon drew a handgun and demanded money from restaurant employees, the news outlet reported. Lemon then fled to a nearby gas station.

The suspects left the scene in different cars, including a burgundy Ford F-150 truck and a silver Ford Fusion sedan, both with Texas license plates.