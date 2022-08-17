Another American Found Dead At Bahamas Resort Where 3 U.S. Tourists Died

Another American tourist was found dead at Sandals Emerald Bay Resort in The Bahamas. The man, who was in his 70s, reportedly had tested positive for COVID-19 and was self-isolating before he died.

"Bahamian authorities do not suspect any foul play and the cause appears to be natural," a spokesperson for Sandals told Fox News. "We wish to extend our deepest sympathies to the guest's family and remain in close contact to provide support during this difficult time."

Officials said that his body will be flown to New Providence, which is the most populous island in The Bahamas, for an autopsy to determine his cause of death.

The man's death comes several months after three American tourists, Michael and Robbie Phillips and Vincent Chiarella, died at the resort. An investigation into their deaths revealed that all three died from asphyxiation caused by carbon monoxide poisoning. However, it is unclear what caused the fatal build-up of carbon monoxide in their rooms. Sandals has since installed carbon monoxide detectors in all guest rooms at the resort and plans to install them in all rooms across all of their properties.