3 Americans Killed By Carbon Monoxide At Sandals Resort, Police Say

Three American tourists were killed by carbon monoxide poisoning at the Sandals resort in the Bahamas earlier this year.

The Royal Bahamas Police Force released a statement obtained by NBC News on Wednesday (June 29) identifying the victims as Michael Phillips, 68, and Robbie Phillips, 65, for Tennessee; and Vincent Chiarella, 64, of Florida, confirming all three died from asphyxiation caused by carbon monoxide poisoning at the Sandals Emerald Bay Resort in Great Exuma on May 6.

Police confirmed the investigation into the three deaths is ongoing.

All three victims were found dead when located by authorities. Chiarella's wife, Donnis, 65, was airlifted to HCA Florida Kendall in Miami and initially reported to be in serious condition, however, the hospital later announced that she'd been upgraded to "fair condition," NBC Miami reported at the time, though her current status was unknown at the time of publication on Wednesday.

An initial investigation by police found that one of the couples had complained of illness prior to the night in which they were all found by authorities and had visited a medical facility and received treatment prior to returning to the villa.

Police said it hasn't been determined whether the villas were equipped with carbon monoxide detectors or if they were working properly at the time of the incident and a spokesperson for Sandals didn't directly respond to NBC News question regarding the presence of carbon monoxide detectors in relation to the incident.

The spokesperson did, however, say that Sandals has "fully supported the investigation into this event to ensure we are doing everything possible to learn from it" in a statement issued to NBC News.