Demi Lovato Reveals How She 'Deceived' Fans With Her Song 'Substance'

Demi Lovato is cluing in fans on the meaning behind her latest single off her forthcoming album HOLY FVCK. In a recent video on the making of her music video for the track "SUBSTANCE," the singer revealed that she deceived people with the song's title.

"I wanted to write a song about the lack of substance in the world today," she revealed. "I wanted people to be deceived about its meaning, thinking it's about substance or substances, but really it's about something else." The song, which dropped July 15th, features Demi wailing, "I know we're all f----g exhausted/ Whoa, am I in my head/ or have we all lost it?/ So I ask myself/ "Am I the only one looking for substance?"/ Got high, it only left me lonely and loveless/ Don't wanna end up in a casket, head full of maggots/ Body full of jack s--t, I get an abundance/ Am I the only one looking for substance?"