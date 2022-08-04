Here's Why Fans Think Demi Lovato's New Song Shades Ex Wilmer Valderrama

Demi Lovato is gearing up to release her upcoming album HOLY FVCK, and a snippet of one of the new songs from the record is causing fans to speculate she's shading one of her exes.

According to E! News, Lovato's song "29" has been circulating online, and the lyrics are leading fans to think it's about her past relationship with That '70s Show star Wilmer Valderrama. The pair met when Lovato was 17 and he was 29 and they went on to date off and on until 2016 when they split for good.

In the first verse, Lovato seemingly references their 12-year age gap, singing, "Petal on the vine, too young to drink wine/ Just five years of bleeders, student and a teacher/ Far from innocent, what the f---'s consent?/ Numbers told you not to, but that didn't stop you."

She then moves on to the chorus, reflecting on finally reaching the same age her lover was when they first met. "Finally 29/ Funny, just like you were at the time/ Thought it was a teenage dream, just a fantasy/ But was it yours or was it mine?" she sings before moving into rounds of "17, 29 oh... 17, 29."

The "Confident" singer, who recently updated her pronouns to she/her, spoke to Complex in 2015 of their relationship, revealing that they met while filming a PSA together when she was still 17. While she was interested in the actor, he reportedly kept a distance as Lovato recalled him saying, "You are not 18. Get away from me."

"Then we became really good friends, and he was there for me through a number of situations and breakups and whatever," she said at the time. "Then as I got older and we grew closer, it was like, 'Hey, maybe we should try this thing out.' We did, and we've basically been together ever since."

HOLY FVCK drops August 19.