Dr. Dre Says JAY-Z, Nas Encouraged Him Not To Pull Out Of Super Bowl Show
By Tony M. Centeno
August 17, 2022
Dr. Dre was surprisingly close to pulling out of the epic Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show until he got some words of encouragement from JAY-Z and Nas.
On Tuesday, August 16, a clip from Dre's recent interview on Workout The Doubt with Dolvett Quince surfaced on social media. In the brief video, we can see the Aftermath founder explaining how both Esco and Hov helped him go through with the performance.
“I got on the phone with Nas. He called me up and was like, ‘Yo bro’... you know, Nas has that voice... ‘Yo bro, you gotta do it."
Dr Dre's impression of Nas's voice tho😂🙌 #hiphop #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/3MHN10syxf— Daniel D-dot 🇲🇼 (@DanielDdot1) August 16, 2022
"You gotta do this. It’s gonna be so powerful for f**king Hip-Hop, for the culture, for you, for L.A. and the whole nine," Dre continued. "We were on the phone for like 10 minutes and he talked me into doing it. Nas and JAY-Z were big reasons why I decided to do the show.”
Dr. Dre's decision to move forward with the performance ended up working out in his favor. Not only was it a historic set, but it also earned Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent and Eminem five nominations for the 2022 Emmy Awards. The Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show was nominated for Outstanding Variety Special (Live), Outstanding Music Direction, Outstanding Production Design for a Variety Special, Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special, and Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special.
If you haven't seen it by now, come out from under the rock and watch the iconic performance here.