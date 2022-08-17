"You gotta do this. It’s gonna be so powerful for f**king Hip-Hop, for the culture, for you, for L.A. and the whole nine," Dre continued. "We were on the phone for like 10 minutes and he talked me into doing it. Nas and JAY-Z were big reasons why I decided to do the show.”



Dr. Dre's decision to move forward with the performance ended up working out in his favor. Not only was it a historic set, but it also earned Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent and Eminem five nominations for the 2022 Emmy Awards. The Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show was nominated for Outstanding Variety Special (Live), Outstanding Music Direction, Outstanding Production Design for a Variety Special, Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special, and Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special.



If you haven't seen it by now, come out from under the rock and watch the iconic performance here.