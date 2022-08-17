Elon Musk Tweets That He's 'Buying Manchester United,' Shares Spike

Shares for Manchester United briefly spiked after billionaire Elon Musk jokingly tweeted that he was buying the struggling English Premier League club.

Manchester United went up as high as 17% in premarket trading Wednesday (August 17), according to CNBC, hours after Musk, the richest person in the world, posted, "Also, I'm buying Manchester United ur welcome," just three days after the club's 4-0 upset loss to Brentford.

Musk later clarified that he was joking about the purchase, calling it a "long-running joke on Twitter" and reiterating that he had no plans of "buying any sports teams."

"Although, if it were any team, it would be Man U," Musk added. "They were my fav team as a kid."