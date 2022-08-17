“T.I. just literally punched me in the face,” Taggart said while Pall laughs. “We’re in a vibe and I, like, gave him a kiss on the cheek — it was totally my fault. And he was like, ‘Don’t do that.’ And I was like, ‘OK.’ He pushed me off and I was like, ‘Alright, my bad’ … And he was like, ‘Alright cool, we’re good.’ It was the weirdest interaction ever.”



“First of all, T.I. is fully in the right here," Taggart added. "I was feeling the vibes way too hard and I kissed T.I. on the cheek. And he punched me in the face for it! It’s fully fine.”



T.I. took to Instagram to respond to the allegation. He found the story to be comical and had "nothing negative to say" about the duo. The Atlanta rapper even invited them to talk about the interaction on his ExpediTIously podcast.



'Y'all literally keep me in some s**t," Tip laughs. "First of all, I love The Chainsmokers. Let's just get that straight. I have nothing negative to say. I just had to work through some stuff and we worked through it. We got to a much better place."



Watch T.I.'s full response below.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE