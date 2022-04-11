“Well g*ddamn,” T.I. says in the video. “I’m gone tell y’all muthaf***in’ ass like this. You got one more muthaf***in’ album out of me. It’s called ‘Kill The King’ for muthaf***ers like you. And I appreciate y’all because you make me the absolute best n***a. New York has made me the muthaf***in’ best.”



Despite the crowd's negative reaction, Tip's performance was praised by several of his peers in the music industry. After clips of Tip's set went viral, artists like Nelly and Tank gave the rapper his props for handling the situation like a pro.



"Tell me what comedian hasn’t got booed?” Nelly wrote in the comment section of The Shade Room. “Apart of earning ya stripes. that’s a part of entertainment. period."



“Those kinds of crowds wanna hear you do what they know you for,” Tank commented. “He has to build a set that involves his music and comedy. He’ll be fine. Speaking from experience.”



Eventually, Tip spoke up about getting booed at the Barclays. He jumped on Instagram Live with Michael Blackson to talk about his set. Watch what he had to say below.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE