T.I. Gets Celebrity Support After Getting Booed At Comedy Show
By Tony M. Centeno
April 11, 2022
T.I.'s comedy career is gaining traction. After his previous sets went viral on social media, the rapper-turned-comic recently appeared at his first paid gig alongside other revered comedians. He faced a tough crowd, but Tip still got praise from other comics and artists.
On Saturday, April 9, T.I. hit the stage at the April Fools Comedy Jam at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn along with other high-profile comics like Michael Blackson, B. Simone, Nick Cannon, HaHa Davis and Eddie Griffin as well as musical guests Lil' Kim, Moneybagg Yo and The Breakfast Club's DJ Envy. During his set, the crowd appeared to heckle and boo him following a joke about his opps, but Tip seemed to handle it well.
Damn T.I. just got booed at his stand up comedy show in Brooklyn, NY 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/P8YVb3oyDg— Piñata Farms 🪅 (@pinatafarms) April 10, 2022
“Well g*ddamn,” T.I. says in the video. “I’m gone tell y’all muthaf***in’ ass like this. You got one more muthaf***in’ album out of me. It’s called ‘Kill The King’ for muthaf***ers like you. And I appreciate y’all because you make me the absolute best n***a. New York has made me the muthaf***in’ best.”
Despite the crowd's negative reaction, Tip's performance was praised by several of his peers in the music industry. After clips of Tip's set went viral, artists like Nelly and Tank gave the rapper his props for handling the situation like a pro.
"Tell me what comedian hasn’t got booed?” Nelly wrote in the comment section of The Shade Room. “Apart of earning ya stripes. that’s a part of entertainment. period."
“Those kinds of crowds wanna hear you do what they know you for,” Tank commented. “He has to build a set that involves his music and comedy. He’ll be fine. Speaking from experience.”
Eventually, Tip spoke up about getting booed at the Barclays. He jumped on Instagram Live with Michael Blackson to talk about his set. Watch what he had to say below.
