Man Threatens To 'Blow Up' Nashville Hospital To Go Back To Jail

A man recently released from jail allegedly threatened to blow up a Nashville hospital in order for him to be put back behind bars.

On Tuesday (August 16), a staff member at TriStar Centennial Parthenon Pavilion hospital received a phone call from a man who issued a bomb threat, telling the worker, "I'm going to blow up the hospital," per FOX 17. According to an affidavit, the man, later identified as 30-year-old Matthew Dorton, ended up sending a text message to 911 that confessed to the threat and said he wanted to turn himself in to police. Dorton repeated his confession to police when they eventually made contact.

The false bomb threat reportedly stems from a previous incident at the hospital on April 7 that resulted in Dorton's arrest and subsequent jail time. Since being released from jail about a month ago, he claims to have been having a difficult time. Because of this, he issued the bomb threat against the hospital in the hopes that it would put him back behind bars, the outlet reports.

Dorton was taken into custody and arrested on charges related to false reporting of an emergency. He was being held on a $5,000. As of Wednesday, no other information has been released.