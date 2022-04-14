Police Investigate After Middle Tennessee School Receives Bomb Threat

Police in Middle Tennessee responded to reports of a bomb threat at a Clarksville-Montgomery County middle school on Thursday (April 14) morning, but it was ultimately determined to be a false call.

According to WKRN, Kenwood Middle School in Clarksville was on high alert after school resources officers were made aware of a bomb threat made against the school shortly before 7:30 a.m. Officials with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office and Clarksville Police Department did a sweep of the campus, but didn't find a credible threat and ended up declaring the scene as clear, determining that the report was a "false call."

Once the scene was cleared, students returned to the building to resume classes. As of 3:30 p.m., no other information is available, such as the origin of the threat.

This is the second time in as many days that a school in Clarksville has been the subject of false report of a threat, the news outlet reports. On Wednesday morning, Rossview Middle School was locked down after a call to 911 reportedly claimed there was a "school shooter." The call was determined to be a prank, and a juvenile was charged with issuing a false report.

"I take threats against our schools seriously," said Montgomery County Sheriff John Fuson, "and we will take every step to hold persons making false claims of violence against our schools accountable."