Authorities responded to a South Florida home after the family got sick from a suspicious package, according to WPTV.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says the strange first-class letter arrived at a home in the 10700 block of Canyon Bay Lane in Boynton Beach on Monday (August 15). The homeowners told reporters they opened a strange letter, which caused them to start violently coughing and experience a burning sensation in their nose.

The mail allegedly contained a small piece of cardboard shaped like a chess piece.

Deputies responded to the scene around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday (August 16) along with PCSO's Bomb and Arson Squad and the Palm Beach County Fire Rescue's Hazmat Team. All the neighbors were told to stay inside their homes as officials blocked off the home. Authorities haven't revealed what the substance was.

"It’s scary," neighbor Nicole Goldberg told the news station. "It could happen to anybody I guess. It was so innocent. She had it. It was addressed to her. She opened it up and started feeling sick."

WPTV says everyone in the house is feeling better, but they have no idea who sent the letter or why. The return address was from Arkansas.

The United States Postal Service confirmed the letter went through their services, but because the people involved were cleared by paramedics, they won't be investigating any further.