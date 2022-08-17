Ohio Man Receives Strange Surprise In His Takeout Order

An Ohio man recently found a surprise in the bottom his take out order, according to ABC 6 News.

The man, who has asked to remain anonymous, found an unwanted "side" of cannabis at the bottom of a bag of food he ordered to be delivered on August 9. The man said the person who delivered the food left and then came back, offering to refund the order if the man gave him the bag of marijuana back.

"He claimed that it was medicine in the bag for his friend that was to be used for medical reasons," the man said.

The man who received the order told the driver he could not give him the bag back and then called the police. He said he was worried about what could have happened if the order ended up in the wrong hands.

"It’s scary, because I’m a healthcare worker, and I see how this affects people every day," the man who received the delivery said. "I even have a close friend whose nephew actually passed away due to smoking some marijuana that was laced by fentanyl."

A Columbus Division of Police spokesperson said authorities are working to find out more information from those involved.