School Bus Carrying 32 Students Crashes Into Ohio Home

By Taylor Linzinmeir

August 15, 2022

School Bus Crime Scene
Photo: Getty Images

A school bus carrying 32 students crashed into a home near the Ohio-Indiana state line early this morning (August 15), according to FOX 19 News.

According to the Butler County Sheriff's Office and Indiana State Police, the bus driver suffered a medial emergency that caused him to lose control of the bus. The driver experienced the medical emergency in Union County, Indiana, and then traveled into Preble County in Ohio where the bus crashed into a home in the 200 block of Ramsey Street in College Corner at about 7:40 a.m.

First responders performed life-saving measures on the driver and he was taken to the hospital. His current condition is unknown at the time of this writing.

The crash caused extensive damage, but thankfully all of the students, who are middle-and-high-schoolers, are OK, according to the Butler County Sheriff's Office and Indiana State Police. In addition, one person was at the home at the time of the crash, but he was working in the backyard and was not hurt.

The bus belongs to Union County College Corner Joint School District in Union County, Indiana. The Indiana State Police is assisting the Union County Sheriff's Office as they investigate. Multiple school officials declined to comment on the incident.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.