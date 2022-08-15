School Bus Carrying 32 Students Crashes Into Ohio Home

A school bus carrying 32 students crashed into a home near the Ohio-Indiana state line early this morning (August 15), according to FOX 19 News.

According to the Butler County Sheriff's Office and Indiana State Police, the bus driver suffered a medial emergency that caused him to lose control of the bus. The driver experienced the medical emergency in Union County, Indiana, and then traveled into Preble County in Ohio where the bus crashed into a home in the 200 block of Ramsey Street in College Corner at about 7:40 a.m.

First responders performed life-saving measures on the driver and he was taken to the hospital. His current condition is unknown at the time of this writing.

The crash caused extensive damage, but thankfully all of the students, who are middle-and-high-schoolers, are OK, according to the Butler County Sheriff's Office and Indiana State Police. In addition, one person was at the home at the time of the crash, but he was working in the backyard and was not hurt.